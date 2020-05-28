De’Longhi Romania hires the 33 Sri Lankan workers abandoned by former employer

Appliance manufacturer De'Longhi Romania, the largest exporter in Cluj county, will hire in Jucu the 33 workers from Sri Lanka left without jobs and the possibility of returning home, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company made an offer to the Labor Ministry, which got involved in the case after the 33 were abandoned at the Bucharest airport with no flight back home.

Labor minister Violeta Alexandru said that six companies submitted job offers to the 33 Sri Lankan workers.

They had previously worked at a factory in Botosani. The company fired them while they were in quarantine and sent them to Bucharest for repatriation.

Italian manufacturer De'Longhi resumed operations on May 7 and expanded its team with another 400 people to respond to ongoing orders.

De'Longhi Group owns two factories in Romania, in Jucu commune, Cluj county, and Madaras commune, Bihor county, with over 2,500 employees. The company produces coffee machines under the De'Longhi brand and Braun appliances in Romania.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]r.com