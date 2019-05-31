Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/31/2019 - 08:18
Business
Profit of Romanian DIY chain Dedeman up 14%
31 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dedeman, the largest Romanian do-it-yourself (DIY) chain controlled by local investors Adrian and Dragoş Pavăl, announced that its turnover rose by 14% year-on-year to RON 7.22 billion (EUR 1.55 billion) in 2018. The company's net profit hit RON 1.013 billion (EUR 218 million ), rising by a similar annual rate of 14%, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The yearly growth rates slightly eased from 2017, when they hit 20% (for turnover) and 25% (for profit) in 2017.

Besides operating the largest DIY chain in the country, Dedeman also owns the office projects The Bridge in Bucharest and The Office in Cluj-Napoca.

The DIY chain reached at the end of last year a network of 49 stores, after opening its latest store in the eastern part of Bucharest (Pantelimon) in September 2018, following an investment of EUR 15 million. This was the sixth Dedeman store in Bucharest.

In 2017, Dedeman opened a store in the northern part of the city (Băneasa), the largest and most expensive store in the network, following a EUR 36 million investment. Dedeman also opened stores in Turda and Iasi last year.

The DIY chain employs 10,600 people.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Dedeman)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/31/2019 - 08:18
Business
Profit of Romanian DIY chain Dedeman up 14%
31 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dedeman, the largest Romanian do-it-yourself (DIY) chain controlled by local investors Adrian and Dragoş Pavăl, announced that its turnover rose by 14% year-on-year to RON 7.22 billion (EUR 1.55 billion) in 2018. The company's net profit hit RON 1.013 billion (EUR 218 million ), rising by a similar annual rate of 14%, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The yearly growth rates slightly eased from 2017, when they hit 20% (for turnover) and 25% (for profit) in 2017.

Besides operating the largest DIY chain in the country, Dedeman also owns the office projects The Bridge in Bucharest and The Office in Cluj-Napoca.

The DIY chain reached at the end of last year a network of 49 stores, after opening its latest store in the eastern part of Bucharest (Pantelimon) in September 2018, following an investment of EUR 15 million. This was the sixth Dedeman store in Bucharest.

In 2017, Dedeman opened a store in the northern part of the city (Băneasa), the largest and most expensive store in the network, following a EUR 36 million investment. Dedeman also opened stores in Turda and Iasi last year.

The DIY chain employs 10,600 people.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Dedeman)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us