Decathlon tops 50 million sports products manufactured in Romania over 20 years

Sporting goods retailer Decathlon said it has produced more than 50 million sports products in Romania over the past 20 years, including more than 10 million bicycles exported to international markets. The company says Romania has become one of its key manufacturing hubs, particularly for cycling equipment.

According to Decathlon, local production now exceeds 800,000 bicycles annually, with Timișoara hosting one of the company's largest bicycle assembly facilities in Southeast Europe. The site produces thousands of bicycles each day for the European market.

“Together with our industrial partners, we have demonstrated that highly complex technical products can be manufactured in Romania, from next-generation electric bicycles to airbag safety equipment. Looking ahead, we aim to continue investing in operational excellence, digitalization, and the development of the local industrial ecosystem,” said Raul Buzgar, Production Country Director Romania at Decathlon.

Decathlon manufactures electric bikes, Van Rysel road bikes, technical footwear for trekking, climbing and mountaineering, as well as safety equipment, including airbag vests for horse riding, through a network of industrial partners across Romania.

The company's manufacturing operations began in the early 2000s with local textile and footwear partnerships. Bicycle assembly activities started after the opening of its production office in Timișoara in 2009, with the site later becoming a regional coordination hub for Central and Eastern Europe.

This year, Timișoara also hosted the EuroMed Partners Forum, bringing together around 100 representatives of Decathlon's industrial partners from Europe and Africa to discuss industrial innovation and operational best practices.

Decathlon currently works with manufacturing partners in several Romanian cities, including Timișoara, Alba Iulia, Iași, Bucharest, and Drobeta-Turnu Severin, producing sports equipment sold across Europe under the "Made in Romania" label.

The company currently operates 32 stores across Romania, in addition to its online platform and mobile app. It employed approximately 1,600 teammates in 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Decathlon)