DAW Benta builds EUR 7 mln decorative brick factory in Romania

04 November 2022
Construction materials producer DAW Benta Romania, owned by Remus Aurel Benta and the German concern DAW SE, inaugurated an investment of approximately EUR 7 mln in a factory of decorative bricks in Sâncraiu de Mureş, in the county of Mureş, Ziarul Financiar announced.

The investment was made through the capital contribution of the shareholders, government investment support (grant) of EUR 1.3 mln and credit provided by the company's financial partner.

"In a rather challenging and volatile context, we are lucky that the market in which we operate has demonstrated constant growth in recent years. The robust demand is encouraging," said Remus Aurel Benta, CEO of DAW Benta Romania, in a press release.

The latest investment project of the company marks a new stage in the development of DAW Benta, a stage that means consolidating and, at the same time, diversifying the production capacity of the company, he added.

DAW Benta Romania last year achieved a turnover of RON 183 mln (EUR 37.2 mln) and a net profit of RON 14.1 mln (EUR 2.9 mln), according to the data on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

