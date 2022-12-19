Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania’s David Popovici claims silver medal at World Short Course Championships in Melbourne

19 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s swimming star David Popovici won the silver medal in the 200-meter freestyle at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Qualified in the last act with the sixth time, the 18-year-old Romanian athlete stopped the clock at 1.40:79, the Romanian Swimming Federation (FRNPM) said. Sunwoo Hwang (South Korea) won the gold with a time of 1:39.72, while Great Britain’s Tom Dean claimed the bronze medal.

Romania was represented by three swimmers at the World Championships in Melbourne (December 13-18), namely David Popovici, Robert Glința and Andrei Anghel, according to G4media.ro. Popovici’s silver was the only medal claimed by the Romanian team at the event.

David Popovici became the new star of the swimming world this year, as he kept winning numerous medals and breaking records. He also made history at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest in June, with a double win - gold medals in the 100m and 200m freestyle races.

In November, Swimming World Magazine named Popovici its world male swimmer of the year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/FRNPM)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania’s David Popovici claims silver medal at World Short Course Championships in Melbourne

19 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s swimming star David Popovici won the silver medal in the 200-meter freestyle at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Qualified in the last act with the sixth time, the 18-year-old Romanian athlete stopped the clock at 1.40:79, the Romanian Swimming Federation (FRNPM) said. Sunwoo Hwang (South Korea) won the gold with a time of 1:39.72, while Great Britain’s Tom Dean claimed the bronze medal.

Romania was represented by three swimmers at the World Championships in Melbourne (December 13-18), namely David Popovici, Robert Glința and Andrei Anghel, according to G4media.ro. Popovici’s silver was the only medal claimed by the Romanian team at the event.

David Popovici became the new star of the swimming world this year, as he kept winning numerous medals and breaking records. He also made history at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest in June, with a double win - gold medals in the 100m and 200m freestyle races.

In November, Swimming World Magazine named Popovici its world male swimmer of the year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/FRNPM)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland