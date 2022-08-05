David Popovici and ten other Romanian athletes are preparing to compete in the European Aquatics Championships

After winning two gold medals in the World Aquatics Championships, becoming the first ever Romanian double world champion swimmer, and five more medals in the European Junior Swimming Championships, all in just a few months, David Popovici is now preparing for the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

The European Aquatics Championships will be held from August 11 to 21.

Around 1,500 athletes from all over Europe will take part in the Championships, where over the course of eleven days they will be competing for 231 medals in swimming, synchronized swimming, open water swimming, diving, and high diving, says DigiSport.

Romania will be represented in the competition by 11 athletes, led by David Popovici, the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation announced. Popovici will take part in four of the European Aquatics Championships’ swimming events: the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, and the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Romania’s other participants in the European Aquatics Championships are: Alexandra Dobrin, Alexandra Victorița Bogdăneci, Patrick Sebastian Dinu, George-Alexandru Stoica-Constantin, Mihai Gergely, Andrei Mircea Anghel in the swimming category; Amelie Forster, and Angelica Muscalu in the diving category; and Cătălin Preda, and Constantin Popovici in the high Diving category;

The athletes will be accompanied by coaches Adrian Rădulescu, Eduard Câșlaru, Răzvan Florea, Adrian Cherciu, Florin Avasiloae, Dragoș Luscan, Claudiu Radu; physiotherapists Valentin Grigoras, and Ludovico Culotta; delegation leader Matei Giurcăneanu; and president Camelia Potec.

