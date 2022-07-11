European Junior Swimming Championships 2022: Romania ranks third in medal table

Romanian swimmers gathered nine medals at the European Junior Swimming Championships 2022 held in Otopeni last week, placing Romania third in the final medal table. One of the country's stars at the competition was two-time world champion David Popovici, who won four titles and a silver medal. But Vlad Stancu also achieved a great performance, claiming two gold and two silver medals.

Hungary topped the medal table, followed by Poland and Romania. According to the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, 25 countries, out of the 42 that participated, won at least one medal in Otopeni.

Romania started the European Junior Swimming Championships with a gold medal in the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event. The four Romanian swimmers who won gold on the opening day are David Popovici, Vlad-Stefan Stancu, Stefan Cozma, and Patrick-Sebastian Dinu.

Then, swimming star David Popovici won the 200-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle races, and Vlad Stancu claimed gold in the 1500 m freestyle event.

Team Romania also gathered four silver medals at the European Juniors. The mixed relay team (made up of David Popovici, Patrick-Sebastian Dinu, Bianca Costea, Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu, Stefan Cozma, Anastasia Bako and Irina Preda) won the silver medal in the 4x100 m freestyle event, Bianca Costea claimed the 50 m freestyle silver, and Vlad Stancu finished second in the 400-meter freestyle and 800-meter freestyle events.

The 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships took place at the Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex on July 5-10. 494 athletes from 42 countries competed in the event, and Romania was represented by 26 swimmers.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)