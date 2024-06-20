Romania’s star David Popovici claims 100m freestyle gold at European Aquatics Championships

Swimming star David Popovici took Romania to the podium once again on June 19, claiming gold in the men’s 100m freestyle competition at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade. He clocked 46.88 seconds, marking the third-fastest 100m freestyle swim in history, according to Len.eu.

The Romanian was followed by Hungarian Nandor Nemeth, who was first after 50 meters but finished the race in 47.49.

This is Popovici’s second gold medal at a senior European Championship in the 100m freestyle event after the one in Rome in 2022.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/FRNPM)