Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 08:18
Business

Danish investors accumulate arable land in eastern Romania

05 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agriculture group FirstFarms, controlled by Danish investors, has consolidated its position in the eastern part of Romania, where it owns silos with a capacity of 20,000 tonnes, by taking over lease contracts for 400 hectares of arable land, Economica.net reported.

The company thus reached a cultivated area of 21,000 hectares of arable land in Romania, of which it owns 10,000 hectares.

The new leases are concluded for ten years, and the value of the transaction amounts to DKK 2.5 million (EUR 336,200).

The company estimates that the investment will have a positive EBIT contribution of DKK 0.5 million (per year) with full effect from 2021.

"Increasing the value of our land portfolio is a big part of our business model. With this acquisition, we will create synergies in our current areas of operation. FirstFarms has an in-depth knowledge of how land works and develops along with the purchase, storage and sale of crops. With this agreement, we further strengthen our platform, especially in eastern Romania, where FirstFarms has the silo capacity for 20,000 tons of crops," said Anders H. Nørgaard, the company's CEO.

This year, First Farms partially withdrew from the west of the country, where its business did not perform as expected.

The Danish investors have entered into a sale agreement for 1,675 hectares that they purchased between 2007 and 2008 and already sold 800 hectares in two stages.

Instead, they took over (paying with own shares) the company AIC thus getting 2,430 hectares and a silo of 6,000 tonnes. In 2019, FirstFarms reported a turnover of DKK 50.4 mln (EUR 6.7 mln) in Romania derived from cultivating approximately 7,600 hectares, of which 1400 hectares are leased.

Thus, 15% of the group's total turnover was generated by the lands in Romania, FirstFarms also operating in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 08:14
05 January 2021
Business
Romanian authorities disburse EUR 180 mln EU grants to crisis-hit farmers
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 08:18
Business

Danish investors accumulate arable land in eastern Romania

05 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agriculture group FirstFarms, controlled by Danish investors, has consolidated its position in the eastern part of Romania, where it owns silos with a capacity of 20,000 tonnes, by taking over lease contracts for 400 hectares of arable land, Economica.net reported.

The company thus reached a cultivated area of 21,000 hectares of arable land in Romania, of which it owns 10,000 hectares.

The new leases are concluded for ten years, and the value of the transaction amounts to DKK 2.5 million (EUR 336,200).

The company estimates that the investment will have a positive EBIT contribution of DKK 0.5 million (per year) with full effect from 2021.

"Increasing the value of our land portfolio is a big part of our business model. With this acquisition, we will create synergies in our current areas of operation. FirstFarms has an in-depth knowledge of how land works and develops along with the purchase, storage and sale of crops. With this agreement, we further strengthen our platform, especially in eastern Romania, where FirstFarms has the silo capacity for 20,000 tons of crops," said Anders H. Nørgaard, the company's CEO.

This year, First Farms partially withdrew from the west of the country, where its business did not perform as expected.

The Danish investors have entered into a sale agreement for 1,675 hectares that they purchased between 2007 and 2008 and already sold 800 hectares in two stages.

Instead, they took over (paying with own shares) the company AIC thus getting 2,430 hectares and a silo of 6,000 tonnes. In 2019, FirstFarms reported a turnover of DKK 50.4 mln (EUR 6.7 mln) in Romania derived from cultivating approximately 7,600 hectares, of which 1400 hectares are leased.

Thus, 15% of the group's total turnover was generated by the lands in Romania, FirstFarms also operating in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 08:14
05 January 2021
Business
Romanian authorities disburse EUR 180 mln EU grants to crisis-hit farmers
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content