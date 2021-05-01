Romanian authorities disburse EUR 180 mln EU grants to crisis-hit farmers

The Romanian body that intermediates the disbursement of grants from the European Union's budget to the local agriculture sector - APIA - approved the payment of nearly EUR 180 million in grants to local farmers hit by the crisis last year, News.ro reported.

The money was disbursed based on over 120,000 individual requests.

Nearly EUR 51.6 mln was disbursed to 46,148 applications in the fruit and vegetable sector, another EUR 85.1 mln to 44,691 applicants in the cattle sector, and EUR 43.12 mln was made available to 39,946 recipients in the sheep/goat sector.

Some of the farmers received in their accounts the money related to this measure starting with December 30, while the others will get the money between January 4 and 8, 2021, APIA said.

(Photo: Andres Oliveira/ Dreamstime)

