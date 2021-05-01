Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 08:14
Business

Romanian authorities disburse EUR 180 mln EU grants to crisis-hit farmers

05 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian body that intermediates the disbursement of grants from the European Union's budget to the local agriculture sector - APIA - approved the payment of nearly EUR 180 million in grants to local farmers hit by the crisis last year, News.ro reported.

The money was disbursed based on over 120,000 individual requests.

Nearly EUR 51.6 mln was disbursed to 46,148 applications in the fruit and vegetable sector, another EUR 85.1 mln to 44,691 applicants in the cattle sector, and EUR 43.12 mln was made available to 39,946 recipients in the sheep/goat sector.

Some of the farmers received in their accounts the money related to this measure starting with December 30, while the others will get the money between January 4 and 8, 2021, APIA said.

(Photo: Andres Oliveira/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 08:14
Business

Romanian authorities disburse EUR 180 mln EU grants to crisis-hit farmers

05 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian body that intermediates the disbursement of grants from the European Union's budget to the local agriculture sector - APIA - approved the payment of nearly EUR 180 million in grants to local farmers hit by the crisis last year, News.ro reported.

The money was disbursed based on over 120,000 individual requests.

Nearly EUR 51.6 mln was disbursed to 46,148 applications in the fruit and vegetable sector, another EUR 85.1 mln to 44,691 applicants in the cattle sector, and EUR 43.12 mln was made available to 39,946 recipients in the sheep/goat sector.

Some of the farmers received in their accounts the money related to this measure starting with December 30, while the others will get the money between January 4 and 8, 2021, APIA said.

(Photo: Andres Oliveira/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content