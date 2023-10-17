Dan Air keeps bringing more Romanians home from Israel

Private Romanian airline Dan Air not only brought more Romanians from Israel on October 16 but will also operate flights from Israel to Larnaca – the closest European airport.

Dan Air is thus the only Romanian company still operating flights to Tel Aviv after Tarom suspended flights to this destination.

"After Saturday's [October 14] flight, the authorities in Israel notified us that they have restricted access for civilian aircraft for safety reasons, given that rocket attacks have intensified. Immediately after this restriction was lifted, we resumed flights, based on the fact that there were still Romanians trapped in Israel, and the demand for repatriation was increasing. The planes leave for Israel empty, and they return to the country full. I want to thank the crews once again for their courage and commitment," said Matt Ian David, CEO of Dan Air.

Another 15 flights are to be operated from Tel Aviv to Larnaca (Cyprus), the closest airport in Europe to Israel, for foreign citizens who want to leave the conflict zone.

(Photo source: Dan Air)