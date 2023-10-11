Romania’s flag carrier Tarom suspends regular flights to Tel Aviv

Romania’s flag carrier Tarom said on Wednesday that it would temporarily suspend its regular flights to Tel Aviv starting Thursday, October 12, amid the escalating armed conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The airline will continue to operate special flights only at the request of the crisis cell of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tarom has decided to double the flights between Otopeni and Tel Aviv between October 7-10. “This set of additional routes have a special regime and preferential fares that only cover operating expenses,” the company said in its announcement.

Meanwhile, another Romanian airline, Dan Air, said it operates flights at the request of a travel agency in Israel. It has already flown from Bucharest to Tel Aviv twice so far and said it would operate a series of charter flights for its partner in Israel without naming the agency.

“In recent days, Dan Air has received several requests to transport foreign or Romanian passengers from Tel Aviv to different cities in Romania. The requests came from a travel agency that has pilgrims or tourists in the Holy Land or from people who want to leave the conflict zone,” the company said in a press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)