Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business
Dacia withdraws sedan model Logan from developed markets
08 September 2020
Romanian carmaker Dacia announced that the sedan model Logan - the first model launched by Renault after taking over the Romanian factory in 1998, will be sold only on a limited number of markets.

According to official information provided by the company, the third generation Logan will be available, after its official launch on September 29, only in the following European countries: Albania, Baltic States (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia), Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Spain, Hungary, Montenegro, Kosovo, Macedonia, Morocco, Moldova, New Caledonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Tahiti.

Thus, the Logan model will sell only in ten EU member states.

In Eastern Europe, the sedan body is still popular, while customers in Western Europe prefer hatchbacks. Dacia's hatchback model, Sandero, has been a best-seller in Europe in recent years.

A notable exception is Spain, which continues to report good sales of the Logan model, primarily due to Romanians living in this country.

The Logan model is also very popular in Russia or South America (under the Renault brand).

(Photo: Yakub88 | Dreamstime.com)

