First Romanian electric vehicle can be pre-ordered starting March 20

Romanian automobile producer Dacia, part of the French group Renault, will accept pre-orders for its first electric model - Dacia Spring Electric -starting March 20.

The company will begin deliveries in September. Starting March 20, Dacia takes online pre-orders for the "Comfort Plus'' version of its first electric model, which will be available in Romania at a price of EUR 18,100 (VAT included), the company said in a statement.

The press release doesn't mention if this is the price after deducting the government bonus under the Rabla Plus program.

In France, for example, Renault announced a price of EUR 12,500 for the Dacia Spring after deducing the government bonus.

Dacia Spring has a 33 KW (45 HP) electric motor powered by a 26.8 KWh battery and can be charged from both a 220V household socket and a Wall Box - or, optionally, a DC terminal.

The model has a range of 230 km according to the WLTP cycle and 305 km according to the WLTP City cycle (which includes only the urban part of the approved cycle).

Dacia Spring is equipped with numerous safety equipment in all versions, including speed limiter, ABS, ESP, electronic brake-force distributor, six airbags, emergency call (SOS button), automatic headlight ignition, and automatic emergency braking.

The model is available in three colors: Kaoline White, Cenote Blue, and Lightning Silver. To this will be added a fourth option, Goji Red.

The warranty offered is three years or 100,000 km for the vehicle and eight years or 120,000 km for the electric battery.

