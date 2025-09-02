Energy

Czech Tesla to lose EUR 40 mln state grant for Braila energy storage equipment factory

02 September 2025

The Romanian Finance Ministry confirmed that unless the EUR 90 million energy equipment storage factory planned by Czech company Tesla in Braila is ready by the end of the year, the financing agreement, including a EUR 40 million grant, will be revoked, according to Ziarul Financiar

The investor reportedly did not respond to repeated inquiries by the daily.

With an eight-month delay, the construction works at the power storage devices factory developed by the Czech group Tesla in Romania at Braila will begin in July 2024 and will be ready by mid-2025, stated representatives of the company quoted by Ziarul Financiar in June 2024.

In the summer of 2022, Dusan Lichardus, co-founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Tesla group in the Czech Republic, told Ziarul Financiar that the construction site was to be opened at the beginning of 2023, and the duration of construction was estimated at about a year. In February this year, Lichardus said the factory would be ready this year, generating 200 jobs.

On December 8, 2022, the Romanian Finance Ministry approved Tesla’s request for EUR 40 million state aid, under a scheme aimed at supporting large investments with major economic impact, passed under the government decision HG 807/2014.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)

Energy

