Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 08:30
Real Estate
Czech investor becomes Globalworth’s largest shareholder
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Czech CPI Property Group (CPIPG), owned by billionaire Radovan Vitek, continued to buy shares in real estate investment company Globalworth on February 5, increasing its stake from 27.7% to 29.404%.

Following this new acquisition round, the Czech group became the biggest shareholder of the company that owns the largest portfolio of office spaces in Romania.

CPIPG holds 30.68% of the voting rights in Globalworth, as it also took over warrants for Globalworth shares from founder and CEO Ioannis Papalekas together with his shares in the company.

On January 31, the Czech group bought 10.7% of Globalworth from Papalekas in a deal worth over EUR 280 million, reaching a 17% stake. CPIPG continued its acquisitions after that and increased its stake to 27.7% and then 29.4%. Among the sellers were Globalworth directors as well as Israeli group Altshuler Shaham, which liquidated its 6.28% stake in the company.

CPIPG has invested over EUR 600 million in Globalworth so far. The company’s other major shareholders are South African group Growthpoint, with a 29.4% stake, and German developer Aroundtown, with 21.9% of the shares.

Globalworth owns EUR 2.8 billion worth of properties in Romania and Poland and has a market capitalization of EUR 2.1 billion.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 117646881 © Ironjohn/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 08:30
Real Estate
Czech investor becomes Globalworth’s largest shareholder
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Czech CPI Property Group (CPIPG), owned by billionaire Radovan Vitek, continued to buy shares in real estate investment company Globalworth on February 5, increasing its stake from 27.7% to 29.404%.

Following this new acquisition round, the Czech group became the biggest shareholder of the company that owns the largest portfolio of office spaces in Romania.

CPIPG holds 30.68% of the voting rights in Globalworth, as it also took over warrants for Globalworth shares from founder and CEO Ioannis Papalekas together with his shares in the company.

On January 31, the Czech group bought 10.7% of Globalworth from Papalekas in a deal worth over EUR 280 million, reaching a 17% stake. CPIPG continued its acquisitions after that and increased its stake to 27.7% and then 29.4%. Among the sellers were Globalworth directors as well as Israeli group Altshuler Shaham, which liquidated its 6.28% stake in the company.

CPIPG has invested over EUR 600 million in Globalworth so far. The company’s other major shareholders are South African group Growthpoint, with a 29.4% stake, and German developer Aroundtown, with 21.9% of the shares.

Globalworth owns EUR 2.8 billion worth of properties in Romania and Poland and has a market capitalization of EUR 2.1 billion.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 117646881 © Ironjohn/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40