Czech citizen caught taking hundreds of deer antlers out of Romania illegally

The border police officers in Petea, in Satu-Mare county, caught a Czech citizen who was trying to take 680 deer antlers out of Romania without any legal documents necessary for export.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 21. The Czech citizen was driving a van belonging to a company in the Czech Republic when he arrived at the border crossing point.

While checking the vehicle, the police officers found hundreds of deer antlers inside. The driver presented a fiscal invoice for the antlers, but no documents necessary to remove the goods from the country.

Following further checks, the policemen discovered a total of 680 deer antlers in the vehicle, which had a total value of RON 14,000 (some EUR 3,000). They confiscated the antlers for investigation.

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)