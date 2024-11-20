New cybersecurity lab inaugurated at West University of Timișoara

Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data, and security, announced the launch of a new cybersecurity technology and applications lab in collaboration with the West University of Timișoara (UVT), western Romania. The opening comes a year after the launch of the university’s master’s degree in cybersecurity, taught exclusively in English.

The new cybersecurity technologies and applications laboratory “will train top-level professionals in an innovative space equipped with the highest standards in the field of cybersecurity,” reads the press release.

It will specialize in learning, testing, and piloting data security applications, allowing students to deepen their knowledge of specific skills such as cybersecurity, investment fraud, deepfakes, password security, social engineering, cryptography, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

The lab will focus on Cloud security, DevSecOps, and Pentesting.

Diana Sipos, Country Manager Romania, Eviden, Atos Group, said: “The number and complexity of threats have increased exponentially with the deployment of new technologies and the sophistication of cybercriminals’ organization. Eviden, a promoter of data security technologies and solutions, is pleased to partner with the West University of Timișoara to train tomorrow’s Romanian experts with the best tools and environments in this field.”

Gabriel Pirtea, Rector of the West University of Timișoara (UVT), also commented: “UVT is one of the country’s most dynamic universities, particularly when it comes to developing studies in computer security and data protection. Our students - those in the Computer Science specialization, but also those in other programs and faculties - are interested in the field of data security and are looking for new projects that will enable them to become specialists in this fast-growing field.”

According to Eviden, by 2022, the shortage of cybersecurity professionals was estimated at between 260,000 and 500,000. The EU’s cybersecurity workforce needs have been estimated at 883,000 professionals.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eviden)