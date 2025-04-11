National Geographic names Bucharest “Europe’s next great food destination”

World-famous American magazine National Geographic named Bucharest “Europe’s next great food destination” in a recent article, praising it as a nexus between European and Eastern culinary influences.

The article, authored by Renata Haidle, begins by noting the talent of Romanian chefs for crafting “dishes that honor local resources while enriching the deep culinary traditions that have flourished here for centuries.”

Bucharest’s emergence on the culinary scene was ushered in by the return of a new generation of chefs trained in top European kitchens, according to the author. Now back home, some have started to apply what they have learned to the traditional foods. They join local masters and expat chefs in catering to the two-million strong capital.

Both tourists and residents, then, face a tall task when it comes to choosing where to eat. “While guidebooks often lead tourists to iconic spots like Caru’ cu bere and Hanu’ lui Manuc, locals have their own best-kept secrets, tucked inside historic mansions or disguised as humble market stalls,” the article says.

The same account mentions Bǎcǎnia Veche and its traditional products, Arzu and its bold flavors, and 15A bistro, which transports diners to the early 1900s with its antique furnishings only to bring them back with crêpes, ham, and feta. Restaurants like Napoletinii, IMZA, and Pata Negra also bring parts of Italy, Turkey, and Spain to Romania’s capital, food included.

Nevertheless, "if you want to eat like a true Bucureștean, head to Terasa Obor. This unassuming street food vendor located in the busy Obor Market is the place to sample the best mici in town: juicy, char-grilled meat rolls sizzling over an open flame,” the same source mentions. Best enjoyed hot off the grill, they are necessarily digested while exploring Bucharest’s backstreets.

After its quick rundown of places worth a visit, National Geographic introduces chefs like Radu Ionescu-Feher (KAIAMO restaurant), Alex Petricean (NOUA), and Daniel Pǎlici (Kané), who form the elite of Bucharest chefs leading the culinary charge. Also included is Alexandru Gușǎ, who serves “exceptional sushi” at Tobiko Sushi Fusion.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Restaurant Hanu' lui Manuc on Facebook)