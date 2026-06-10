Romanians spent record EUR 63 million at cinemas in 2025, analysis shows

Romanian cinema operators generated a record EUR 63 million in revenue in 2025, despite attendance remaining largely unchanged from the previous year. The increase was driven primarily by higher ticket prices, according to an analysis by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox based on data from the Romanian Film Center.

Total cinema revenues reached RON 318.2 million (EUR 63 million) last year, up nearly 7% compared with RON 293 million (EUR 59 million) in 2024.

The number of cinema admissions remained stable at 11.2 million, indicating what analysts described as a consolidation of demand following the post-pandemic recovery and the peak recorded in 2023. The average ticket price rose by 8.8% year-on-year to RON 28.4, helping push total revenues to a new all-time high.

According to the same analysis, Romania's cinema infrastructure also continued to expand, reaching 109 active cinemas and more than 83,500 seats nationwide. Most venues are located in modern shopping centers, which continue to dominate the market.

Multiplex cinemas generated more than 96% of total revenues and accounted for 93% of admissions, reinforcing their dominant position within the industry.

Bucharest remained Romania's largest cinema market, recording approximately 3.4 million admissions across its 11 multiplex cinemas. It was followed by Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Timișoara, and Brașov. Together, these five cities account for around half of all cinema demand in the country.

The analysis noted that while cinema attendance remains relatively low by international standards, averaging 0.59 visits per capita annually, the market still has significant long-term growth potential.

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox also pointed to broader growth in Romania's cultural and recreational sector, which expanded by 11.6% in the first quarter of 2026 and accounted for 2.8% of the country's GDP, supporting a positive outlook for the cinema industry.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com