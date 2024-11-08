‘Cultural Tram’ brings art to the streets of Timișoara

The West University of Timișoara (UVT), in collaboration with the city's public transport company STPT, has launched a special initiative titled 'Cultural Tram,' aimed at promoting art to the local community. The project transforms one of Timișoara's trams into a mobile exhibition space.

With contributions from students of UVT's Faculty of Art and Design, the tram has been transformed into an urban gallery, being creatively decorated with original works. It will run daily on the route from Gara de Nord to Piața Gheorghe Domoșneanu (AEM) via Dâmbovița, aiming to highlight young artists' creativity and make art more accessible to the community.

In addition to the 'Cultural Tram,' artwork by UVT students is displayed on exhibition panels at seven stations around the city.

UVT rector Marilen Gabriel Pirtea commented: "With the Cultural Tram initiative, we turn the daily commute into an encounter with art and creativity. We believe art should be part of everyday life, beyond galleries and exhibition halls. This project shows that we can bring harmony and inspiration into the heart of the community."

In the coming months, passengers will encounter new urban art features and other cultural surprises, UVT said. This initiative follows the successful "Timișoara (re)reads" campaign, a previous collaboration between UVT and STPT, which encouraged reading on public transport.

The project is part of the national cultural program "Timișoara – European Capital of Culture 2023" and is financed through the Timișoara.Next program, supported by the Timiș County Cultural and Arts Center and funded by the Ministry of Culture.

(Photo source: West University of Timisoara)