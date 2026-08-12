Artistic research project on gardens and communities in Romania, Hungary on view in Debrecen

Cultivators of Life: Growing Seedbeds of Knowledge, an artistic research and production program carried out by tranzit.ro/Bucharest in partnership with the Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts in Debrecen (MODEM), will be on view at MODEM starting September 5.

The project brings together artists, researchers and practitioners in an exhibition “that explores the garden as a space for producing and transmitting knowledge.” It began with gardens and communities around Bucharest and developed through artist residencies, international exchanges, workshops and field research.

Curated by Adelina Luft and Krisztián Gábor Török, the exhibition involved artists, researchers, gardeners and community practitioners from Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America and Southeast Asia to explore cultivation not only as an agricultural activity, but also as a form of knowledge production, community building and imagining ecological futures, a presentation of the exhibition reads.

At the heart of the project are six gardens in Romania and Hungary, including the Cosmos Garden at the Experimental Research Station for Art and Life in Siliștea Snagovului, the Seed House Garden, the Uzura Garden, Studio-Garden Crețești, and two gardens in Debrecen. “Over the course of two years, these became spaces for artistic research, encounters and knowledge exchange, while the experiences and practices of the people who care for them entered into dialogue with contemporary art, ecology, science and local forms of knowledge.”

The exhibition features works and research by artists including Alex Bodea, Annalee Davis, Aterraterra, Colectivo Suumil Móokt’aan, Fuzzy Earth, Harun Morrison, Horia Bernea, Kitti Gosztola & Bence Pálinkás, Marina Sulima, Martin Piaček, Mónica de Miranda, de Onkruidenier Collective, Orsolya Gál, PARI feat. Anang Saptoto and Raluca Popa, alongside artistic documentation of the gardens by Irina Bobei, Maria Doni and Gabriela Cozma.

The exhibition will be on view until November 8.

(Photo: Martin Piaček Frutteto. Il breve archivio del dono/ Orchard. A Brief Archive of the Gift; curated by Lýdia Pribišová)

simona@romania-insider.com