Metropolis Foundation starts construction of EUR 16.5 mln pediatric psychiatry hospital in Bucharest

The Metropolis Foundation announced the start of construction works on Romania’s largest pediatric psychiatry hospital, a project valued at over EUR 16.5 million. The new facility will be built within Bucharest’s “Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia” Psychiatric Hospital.

The 3,900 sqm building will include modern wards, medical offices, occupational and virtual reality therapy rooms, sensory and educational spaces, and social areas tailored for children and teenagers. It will also house a dedicated unit for treating substance addiction among adolescents.

According to the non-profit, the initiative comes in response to a worsening pediatric mental health crisis in Romania, where the number of children diagnosed with severe psychiatric disorders rose from 3,839 in 2018 to 5,647 in 2024. Depression, self-harm, behavioral disorders, substance abuse, autism, and ADHD are among the most common diagnoses.

“This investment is not just about raising walls. It reflects a deep commitment to providing quality medical care focused on multidisciplinary assessment and integrated therapeutic interventions - psychological, psychiatric, educational, and social - in a vital field such as pediatric psychiatry,” said Dr. Florina Rad, Head of the Pediatric Psychiatry Department at Obregia Hospital.

In his turn, Codin Maticiuc, president of the Metropolis Foundation, described the project as the foundation’s most important undertaking to date. “We’re not just building a hospital, we’re building a future. This is a promise to thousands of children and families who desperately need help. It’s the mission of my life,” he said.

According to the initiators, the main financial contributor is Allianz Țiriac Asigurări, which provided EUR 1.3 million to the project.

The project marks an unprecedented partnership between Bucharest’s public administration, civil society, and the private sector. The capital’s interim mayor, Stelian Bujduveanu, said the initiative demonstrates that “bureaucratic barriers can be overcome when there is shared determination and cooperation.”

Meanwhile, health minister Alexandru Rogobete praised the project and pledged government support. “The Ministry of Health will ensure the equipment and furnishings necessary for the hospital so it can become a vital resource for the community,” he said.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2027. The Metropolis Foundation continues to seek donations from companies, organizations, and individuals to help finish the facility.

Founded as a non-profit organization dedicated to modernizing Romania’s public hospitals, the Metropolis Foundation has already renovated and equipped medical facilities in more than 20 cities. Past projects include upgrades to pediatric hematology and nephrology units at Fundeni Hospital, the emergency unit of Ploiești Children’s Hospital, and maternity and obstetrics clinics in Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)