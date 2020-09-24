Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:39
Politics
Romanian runs for OSCE Secretary General
24 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cristian Diaconescu, a former minister of justice, minister of foreign affairs, and head of the Presidential Administration in the second term of president Traian Basescu, is Romania's proposal for Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The information was confirmed for G4Media.ro by political sources.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Cristian Diaconescu's opponent is Helga Maria Schmid (Germany), the current Secretary-General of the European External Action Service within the European Commission - an extremely influential position in the institution.

Cristian Diaconescu has the support of the Romanian state in the competition for the leadership of the organization.

The OSCE is an organization that brings together 57 states and manages security situations.

Its representatives play a key role in conflicts such as those in eastern Ukraine or the frozen ones in Transnistria or the Caucasus.

Thomas Greminger of Switzerland currently serves as OSCE Secretary-General.

The three-year term in this position can be renewed only once.

(Photo: Copyright CTBTO Preparatory Commission/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:39
Politics
Romanian runs for OSCE Secretary General
24 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cristian Diaconescu, a former minister of justice, minister of foreign affairs, and head of the Presidential Administration in the second term of president Traian Basescu, is Romania's proposal for Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The information was confirmed for G4Media.ro by political sources.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Cristian Diaconescu's opponent is Helga Maria Schmid (Germany), the current Secretary-General of the European External Action Service within the European Commission - an extremely influential position in the institution.

Cristian Diaconescu has the support of the Romanian state in the competition for the leadership of the organization.

The OSCE is an organization that brings together 57 states and manages security situations.

Its representatives play a key role in conflicts such as those in eastern Ukraine or the frozen ones in Transnistria or the Caucasus.

Thomas Greminger of Switzerland currently serves as OSCE Secretary-General.

The three-year term in this position can be renewed only once.

(Photo: Copyright CTBTO Preparatory Commission/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote