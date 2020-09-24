Romanian runs for OSCE Secretary General

Cristian Diaconescu, a former minister of justice, minister of foreign affairs, and head of the Presidential Administration in the second term of president Traian Basescu, is Romania's proposal for Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The information was confirmed for G4Media.ro by political sources.

Cristian Diaconescu's opponent is Helga Maria Schmid (Germany), the current Secretary-General of the European External Action Service within the European Commission - an extremely influential position in the institution.

Cristian Diaconescu has the support of the Romanian state in the competition for the leadership of the organization.

The OSCE is an organization that brings together 57 states and manages security situations.

Its representatives play a key role in conflicts such as those in eastern Ukraine or the frozen ones in Transnistria or the Caucasus.

Thomas Greminger of Switzerland currently serves as OSCE Secretary-General.

The three-year term in this position can be renewed only once.

