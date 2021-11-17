Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Romanian authorities are working on COVID-19 vaccination plan for children aged 5-11

17 November 2021
The Romanian authorities are currently preparing the COVID-19 vaccination plan for children 5 to 11 years old. According to doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, the logistical planning will most likely be ready by the end of this month.

"I said last week that the European Medicines Agency's authorization is expected in mid-December, but the latest calendar is ahead of schedule, and we expect to have this authorization earlier, in the second half of November, maybe the end of November […], we will probably have an opinion from the European Medicines Agency on November 25," Gheorghita said on Tuesday, November 16, according to local Agerpres.

According to him, for the vaccines produced by Moderna, the authorization is expected in mid-December.

In Romania, the online platform will be updated to allow appointments for this vaccine. Children aged 5-11 will be able to receive the vaccine at special centers or even the family doctor's office.

"We're collecting information from each county, and we hope that by the end of the month, we will be ready with the logistical preparations," Valeriu Gheorghita said.

He added that the start of the vaccination campaign for this age group depends on "the time of deliveries," but it could happen in December.

According to the official report, almost 14 million vaccine doses were administered in Romania by November 16 to more than 7.5 million people (of which 6.95 million fully vaccinated).

The vaccination pace picked up in October but slowed down again this month, with only 23,368 people receiving their first dose in 24 hours (according to the November 16 report). The authorities hope to reach a vaccination coverage rate of 70% in 2022 instead of this year and 90% in 2023.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

