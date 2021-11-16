Covid-19: Vaccination coverage in Romania’s rural areas at 22%, in cities at 38%

The vaccination coverage reached 22.52% in the country’s rural areas, while in urban areas it stands at 38.30%, the committee coordinating the Covid-19 vaccination campaign (CNCAV) announced on November 15.

In the large cities, the coverage reached 40.11%, CNCAV said, based on data from the Public Health Institute INSP extracted on November 5.

The commune of Dumbrăvița, in Timiș county, has the highest vaccination coverage in the country relative to the total population, of over 60%.

The town with the highest vaccination coverage is Otopeni, in Ilfov county (52.5%.) Cluj-Napoca, in Cluj county, follows among cities with a rate of 52.38%.

Of the 14 localities where the vaccination coverage exceeds 50%, 12 are communes.

By November 15, 6,897,931 people were fully vaccinated, and 7,488,284 received the first dose. In the past 24 hours, 21,258 received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The authorities hope to reach a vaccination coverage of 70% in 2022 instead of this year, and 90% in 2023. The vaccination pace picked up in October, as the introduction of the Covid-19 pass for access to certain public venues was announced but has since slowed down. Around 20,000 people get the first dose of the vaccine daily, compared to a peak of 110,000 at the end of October.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

