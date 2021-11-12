COVID-19: Germany, US join Romania’s red travel list

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on November 11 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Several countries were moved to the red list following an increase in their COVID-19 incidence rates, among them Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Norway, the US, and Liechtenstein, Digi24 reported.

Meanwhile, the updated yellow list includes countries such as Belarus, Finland, and Laos. Only one country was moved to the green list - Saint Lucia.

The new lists, valid starting November 14, are available here.

(Photo source: Adrian Copos/Dreamstime.com)