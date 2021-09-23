Western RO: Night-time curfew at weekends introduced in Timişoara

The Timiş County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided to introduce the night-time curfew (20:00 – 05:00) in Timişoara as the Covid-19 incidence rate exceeded 4 per 1,000 in the city, Agerpres reported.

Anyone leaving their home during the curfew needs to present the form outlining the reasons for this.On weekends, stores need to close at 18:00, under the same rules.

CJSU also decided that mask-wearing is mandatory within 25 meters of public venues such as farmers’ markets, retail areas or hospitals.

On September 22, 376 Covid-19 cases were reported in the county, 192 of them in Timişoara, where the incidence rate reached 4.49 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Sources told G4media.ro that the Government was looking to increase the incidence threshold at which the weekend night-time curfew is introduced to 6 per 1,000 inhabitants, given that the green pass is in use when the incidence rate is between 3 and 6.

