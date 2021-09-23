Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 11:37
Social

Western RO: Night-time curfew at weekends introduced in Timişoara

23 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Timiş County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided to introduce the night-time curfew (20:00 – 05:00) in Timişoara as the Covid-19 incidence rate exceeded 4 per 1,000 in the city, Agerpres reported.

Anyone leaving their home during the curfew needs to present the form outlining the reasons for this.On weekends, stores need to close at 18:00, under the same rules.

CJSU also decided that mask-wearing is mandatory within 25 meters of public venues such as farmers’ markets, retail areas or hospitals.

On September 22, 376 Covid-19 cases were reported in the county, 192 of them in Timişoara, where the incidence rate reached 4.49 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Sources told G4media.ro that the Government was looking to increase the incidence threshold at which the weekend night-time curfew is introduced to 6 per 1,000 inhabitants, given that the green pass is in use when the incidence rate is between 3 and 6.

Bucharest enters red scenario as COVID incidence rate goes over 3 per thousand

Restrictions return to Cluj-Napoca as COVID-19 cases rise

(Photo: Bogdan Lazar/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 11:37
Social

Western RO: Night-time curfew at weekends introduced in Timişoara

23 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Timiş County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided to introduce the night-time curfew (20:00 – 05:00) in Timişoara as the Covid-19 incidence rate exceeded 4 per 1,000 in the city, Agerpres reported.

Anyone leaving their home during the curfew needs to present the form outlining the reasons for this.On weekends, stores need to close at 18:00, under the same rules.

CJSU also decided that mask-wearing is mandatory within 25 meters of public venues such as farmers’ markets, retail areas or hospitals.

On September 22, 376 Covid-19 cases were reported in the county, 192 of them in Timişoara, where the incidence rate reached 4.49 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Sources told G4media.ro that the Government was looking to increase the incidence threshold at which the weekend night-time curfew is introduced to 6 per 1,000 inhabitants, given that the green pass is in use when the incidence rate is between 3 and 6.

Bucharest enters red scenario as COVID incidence rate goes over 3 per thousand

Restrictions return to Cluj-Napoca as COVID-19 cases rise

(Photo: Bogdan Lazar/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks