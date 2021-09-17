Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 11:32
Social

Restrictions return to Cluj-Napoca as COVID-19 cases rise

17 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided to impose several restrictions in Cluj-Napoca and the communes of Floresti and Săvădisla after the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate increased to over 2 per thousand inhabitants. The new rules will apply from Friday, September 17, for two weeks, according to Digi24.

On Thursday, the COVID incidence rate reached 2.15 per thousand inhabitants in Cluj-Napoca, 2.21 per thousand in Floresti, and 2.67 per thousand in Săvădisla.

For example, the new rules set a capacity limit of 50% for sports competitions held in closed or open spaces. Organizers also have to ensure a distance of at least 1 meter between participants, and people can attend these events only if they show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or proof of a previous COVID-19 infection.

There is also a capacity limit of 70% for cinemas or concert/theatre halls.

The number of people allowed to attend weddings, baptisms or other private events differs depending on how many participants are vaccinated. For example, a maximum of 150 people can participate if the event is held outdoors, and only 100 if the event takes place in a closed space, without any restrictions related to vaccination but in compliance with the sanitary rules. The number can increase if the participants are vaccinated or show proof of a negative test or previous infection.

Stricter restrictions have also been taken in other localities in Cluj county where the incidence exceeded 3, respectively, 6 and 7 cases per thousand inhabitants. These are Săndulești (with an incidence rate of 3.19 per thousand), Ploscoș (6.43 per thousand), and Cătina (7.78 per thousand).

The incidence rate also went over 2 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest on Friday, and thus the authorities are expected to impose restrictions in the capital as well, according to Digi24.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 11:32
Social

Restrictions return to Cluj-Napoca as COVID-19 cases rise

17 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided to impose several restrictions in Cluj-Napoca and the communes of Floresti and Săvădisla after the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate increased to over 2 per thousand inhabitants. The new rules will apply from Friday, September 17, for two weeks, according to Digi24.

On Thursday, the COVID incidence rate reached 2.15 per thousand inhabitants in Cluj-Napoca, 2.21 per thousand in Floresti, and 2.67 per thousand in Săvădisla.

For example, the new rules set a capacity limit of 50% for sports competitions held in closed or open spaces. Organizers also have to ensure a distance of at least 1 meter between participants, and people can attend these events only if they show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or proof of a previous COVID-19 infection.

There is also a capacity limit of 70% for cinemas or concert/theatre halls.

The number of people allowed to attend weddings, baptisms or other private events differs depending on how many participants are vaccinated. For example, a maximum of 150 people can participate if the event is held outdoors, and only 100 if the event takes place in a closed space, without any restrictions related to vaccination but in compliance with the sanitary rules. The number can increase if the participants are vaccinated or show proof of a negative test or previous infection.

Stricter restrictions have also been taken in other localities in Cluj county where the incidence exceeded 3, respectively, 6 and 7 cases per thousand inhabitants. These are Săndulești (with an incidence rate of 3.19 per thousand), Ploscoș (6.43 per thousand), and Cătina (7.78 per thousand).

The incidence rate also went over 2 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest on Friday, and thus the authorities are expected to impose restrictions in the capital as well, according to Digi24.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US
12 September 2021
Sports
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
12 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Fortified churches to visit in Transylvania
01 September 2021
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
31 August 2021
RI +
George Enescu Festival 2021: Highlights of an anniversary edition
30 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian developer One United doubles turnover and more than triples net profit in H1