Restrictions return to Cluj-Napoca as COVID-19 cases rise

The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided to impose several restrictions in Cluj-Napoca and the communes of Floresti and Săvădisla after the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate increased to over 2 per thousand inhabitants. The new rules will apply from Friday, September 17, for two weeks, according to Digi24.

On Thursday, the COVID incidence rate reached 2.15 per thousand inhabitants in Cluj-Napoca, 2.21 per thousand in Floresti, and 2.67 per thousand in Săvădisla.

For example, the new rules set a capacity limit of 50% for sports competitions held in closed or open spaces. Organizers also have to ensure a distance of at least 1 meter between participants, and people can attend these events only if they show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or proof of a previous COVID-19 infection.

There is also a capacity limit of 70% for cinemas or concert/theatre halls.

The number of people allowed to attend weddings, baptisms or other private events differs depending on how many participants are vaccinated. For example, a maximum of 150 people can participate if the event is held outdoors, and only 100 if the event takes place in a closed space, without any restrictions related to vaccination but in compliance with the sanitary rules. The number can increase if the participants are vaccinated or show proof of a negative test or previous infection.

Stricter restrictions have also been taken in other localities in Cluj county where the incidence exceeded 3, respectively, 6 and 7 cases per thousand inhabitants. These are Săndulești (with an incidence rate of 3.19 per thousand), Ploscoș (6.43 per thousand), and Cătina (7.78 per thousand).

The incidence rate also went over 2 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest on Friday, and thus the authorities are expected to impose restrictions in the capital as well, according to Digi24.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina/Dreamstime.com)