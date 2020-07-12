Romania adds more than 3,600 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, half of them in Bucharest

Romania recorded 3,660 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 517,236 on Monday, December 7, the authorities announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 8,791 tests carried out over the same period, with 41.63% of the tests returning positive.

Half of the new cases (1828) were reported in Bucharest. Constanța county recorded 466 cases, Ilfov 242 cases, and Iași 214 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, 409,121 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 12,447 after 127 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours. One of them was aged between 20 and 29, one between 30 and 39, five between 40 and 49, 14 between 50 and 59, 31 between 60 and 69, 42 between 70 and 79, and 33 were older than 80. One hundred eighteen had previous medical conditions.

A total of 12,762 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,280 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 4,264,272 tests were carried out at a national level, 8,791 of them in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 45,009 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 12,075 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 67,627 people were under quarantine at home, and 126 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

