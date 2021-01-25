Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Competition Council analysis reveals price of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests in Romania

25 January 2021
The price of a rapid COVID-19 antigen test sold online in Romania varies between RON 30 (some EUR 6) and RON 68 (EUR 14), being comparable to the prices practiced in several other European countries, according to an analysis of the Competition Council.

The antigen test is the newest type of test and is currently the only rapid test to detect the COVID-19 virus. Individuals can purchase kits with 2, 5, 20, or 25 rapid tests online, the Competition Council said, according to G4media.ro.

Depending on the online platform from which it is purchased, a kit containing two rapid tests can cost between RON 80 (EUR 16) and RON 136 (EUR 28), and one with five tests between RON 158 (some EUR 32) and RON 209 (EUR 43). As for the kits with 20 rapid tests for detecting COVID-19, their prices vary between RON 600 (EUR 123) and RON 1,000 (EUR 205), the market analysis revealed.

By comparison, in Germany, for example, a kit with 20 tests costs between EUR 170 and EUR 190. In France, the price stays between EUR 132 and EUR 142, in Italy it is EUR 224, in Austria - EUR 115, and in Poland - EUR 132, according to the Competition Council.

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

COVID
