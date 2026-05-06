Romanian court orders government to secure funds for magistrates’ salary claims

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled on May 5 that the Romanian government and the Ministry of Finance must secure the funds needed to pay outstanding salary rights owed to judges and other eligible professional categories in 2026, after admitting a request filed by the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ), News.ro reported.

The decision targets budget reallocations adopted earlier this year, when the ruling coalition diverted RON 770 million (EUR 150 million) from the ICCJ’s budget to finance social protection measures backed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD). The move directly affected the High Court’s ability to pay salary entitlements previously granted through final court decisions.

Under the ruling, the government is obliged to allocate “in full” the necessary amounts, including through a budget rectification if required. The court attached strict penalties for non-compliance, setting a 1% daily charge on delayed payments and an additional fine equivalent to 20% of the gross minimum wage per day, payable to the state budget.

The decision is not final and may be appealed.

The contested funds are part of a broader budget framework approved in March, when the Ministry of Finance proposed nearly RON 5 billion (EUR 1 billion) for the High Court in 2026, marking a roughly 50% increase compared to the previous year. The increase was intended primarily to cover retroactive salary claims awarded to magistrates through court rulings.

However, political negotiations reshaped the allocation. To secure PSD’s backing for the 2026 budget, part of the ICCJ’s funds was redirected, with additional resources for social spending drawn from the Public Ministry.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling now reopens the dispute between the judiciary and the executive over budget autonomy and the enforcement of judicial decisions, placing immediate pressure on public finances already strained by competing fiscal commitments.

iulian@romania-insider.com