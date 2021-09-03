Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
COVID-19: Romania adds 12 countries to the red list and moves Spain, Austria to the yellow list

03 September 2021
Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on September 2 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Twelve countries were moved to the red list due to higher COVID-19 incidence rates, according to Digi24. These are Serbia, Estonia, Albania, Tunisia, Mauritius, Jamaica, Lebanon, Palestine, Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and Brunei Darussalam.

Meanwhile, Spain, Liechtenstein and Morocco were moved from the red to the yellow list following a decrease in the COVID-19 incidence rate.

At the same time, countries such as Austria, Norway and Luxembourg also joined the yellow list, but due to an increase in infection cases. They were previously rated as green countries.

Finland, Malta and Andorra are among the countries that are now on the green list.

The updated lists are valid starting September 5, at 00:00. They are available here.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor's picks