Courtyard of Bucharest's Cotroceni Palace to open to visitors this spring

05 March 2025

The courtyard of the Cotroceni Palace, a historical landmark that also hosts Romania's Presidential Administration, will be integrated into the Cotroceni Museum and open to the public this spring, interim president Ilie Bolojan said in his first press conference.

"This area will be integrated into the Cotroceni Museum. It will be open to the public and, starting in the spring, because the weather is currently unfavorable, the Cotroceni Palace courtyard, where the church (pictured) is, will be open to the public in a way that it can be visited for free, without any problem," Bolojan said, calling this "a matter of transparency and respect for citizens."

The Cotroceni Palace, which sits across the street from the city's Botanical Garden in one of Bucharest's oldest neighborhoods, is an ensemble with a history dating back to the 17th century. The place carries a strong association with the Romanian royal family as it was meant to serve as a residence for then-crown Prince Ferdinand of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen and Princess Marie. The Cotroceni Museum hosts a collection of paintings and sculptures, religious art, decorative art, old books, and photography.

The Presidential Administration is housed in a new palace wing, erected as refurbishment and rebuilding were needed after the 1977 earthquake.

(Photo: Florin Ghidu | Dreamstime.com)

