Coronavirus in Romania: Restaurants closed, all indoor events restricted, flights to and from Spain cancelled

Romania’s National Committee for Special Emergency Situations, in charge of coordinating the fight against the new coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19), adopted new restrictions on Tuesday evening, March 17, one day after president Klaus Iohannis decreed the state of emergency in the country.

Thus, serving food and beverages in restaurants, hotels, bars, coffee shops, and other hospitality units will be suspended, both in indoor and outdoor locations.

All indoor cultural, scientific, religious, and sports activities, as well as spa and personal care services, will be suspended. Moreover, all outdoor events with over 100 people will also be banned.

Flights to and from Spain will also be suspended for 14 days starting March 18. The suspension of flights to and from Italy will also be prolonged by 14 days starting March 23.

The new measures announced by the authorities come on top of the ones already enforced over the last two weeks.

“All measures taken are aimed at effectively preventing the spreading of the coronavirus. We are not in the situation to close cities or rationalize food. Such reports are fake news. All we do is to ensure social distancing so that there is no widespread intra-community outreach,” interior minister Marcel Vela said after he announced the new restrictions.

On Tuesday evening, March 17, Romania had 217 cases of COVID-19 infection, out of which 19 infected persons have recovered. There were 3,373 people under institutionalized quarantine and almost 19,000 people under self-isolation at home, according to data released by the Strategic Communication Group.

