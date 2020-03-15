Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities recommend citizens to stay home, more restrictions to be enforced

The Romanian authorities will enforce new restrictions starting Sunday evening to fight the coronavirus epidemic, interior minister Marcel Vela said in a press conference on Sunday, March 15, after president Klaus Iohannis announced on Saturday that he would decree the state of emergency in the country on Monday, March 16.

“The state of emergency will allow us to take the most appropriate measures for the management and prevention of the coronavirus infection,” minister Vela said, calling on the citizens to remain calm and to show solidarity.

“Please avoid trips that are not absolutely necessary, inform yourself only from official sources, do not contribute to the spread of false messages that may be generated by economic or other interests,” he said, adding that “the situation is under control precisely because we have taken early action.”

He also presented several new restrictions adopted by the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations (CNSSU), which will be enforced starting Sunday evening.

One such measure is that all persons coming to Romania from countries where there are at least 500 coronavirus infection cases confirmed will be placed under self-isolation at home.

Those who come to Romania from countries or areas that are under quarantine will go into institutionalized quarantine for 14 days.

The regional labor offices – ITM will have to check if companies have implemented changes to their work schedule to reduce the risk of contamination for their employees.

Car markets and fairs will be restricted until March 31.

“Complicated days follow for those in the field, for doctors, personnel in the sanitary units, but also for firefighters, police and gendarmes. I want to thank them for their involvement and I assure them that I will do everything in my power to secure their resources. You, the citizens, can support our efforts of all by staying home. I assure you that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has the ability to handle any problems that arise, and professionals from all institutions will find the best solutions for Romanians. We are a strong nation, let's show this together,” stated Marcel Vela.

