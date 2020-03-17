Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 19:35
Social
Romanian diagnosed with Covid-19 in Spain flies to Bucharest with 60 other passengers on board
17 March 2020
A Romanian citizen infected with the new coronavirus has ignored all the recommendations of the Spanish authorities and boarded an aircraft that flew from Madrid to Bucharest on Tuesday, March 17. A total of 60 passengers were on board, and will now have to be tested for Covid-19. The passengers of that flight were anyway supposed to stay in self-isolation at home for 14 days as they came from a high-risk country.

The infected person showed symptoms of coronavirus infection during the flight and, when the aircraft landed in Otopeni, he showed a medical certificate issued by the Spanish authorities confirming that he was infected with the new coronavirus. The Public Health Department (DSP) personnel at the airport took him to the Matei Bals Hospital in Bucharest and started an epidemiological investigation to identify all the passengers who came with the same flight, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

The infected passenger faces criminal charges.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Calin)

1
 

Get in Touch with Us