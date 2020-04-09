Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Romania's daily COVID-19 cases remain above 1,300
04 September 2020
Romanian officials confirmed 1,339 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 25,177 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday, September 4. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 92,595.  

Separately from the new cases, 534 people retested positive for the COVID-19 infection. 

More than 39,600 coronavirus patients were declared cured so far, and 11,868 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.  

About 1.9 million tests were performed in Romania so far. A total of 25,177 tests were performed in the last 24 hours: 14,781 based on the medical protocol, and 10,396 upon request. 

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 3,812, according to the same report. A total of 47 deaths were reported between September 3 (10:00) and September 4 (10:00), in the age categories of 30-39 years (one death), 40-49 years (one death), 50-59 years (5 deaths), 60-69 years (9 deaths), and 70-79 years (17 deaths), and 80+ years (14 deaths). Forty-six of the patients had previous medical conditions.  

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 485 on Friday, September 4. In total, almost 7,400 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.  

More than 9,500 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 6,054 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 34,952 people are under quarantine at home, and 71 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

03 September 2020
Close to 4% of Romania's population developed immunity to Covid-19, tests show
