Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Romania’s daily COVID-19 cases remain above 4,000, hit new record high

16 October 2020
Romania reported 4,026 new coronavirus cases on Friday, October 16, marking the third day in a row with daily infections above 4,000. It is also the highest daily count reported in Romania since the start of the pandemic.

Romanian officials also reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday (4,016) and Thursday (4,013).

Bucharest recorded 592 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to the official report released on Friday. Next were the counties of Cluj - 267, Iasi - 176, Bacau - 153, Timis - 147, and Prahova - 145.

More than 2.8 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 30,325 in the last 24 hours.  

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 172,516 on Friday, October 16. Over 127,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured so far. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 5,749, with 75 new victims in the last 24 hours. 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 726 on Friday - the highest so far. In total, 9,838 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.  

The same report said that 17,874 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 9,155 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 42,079 people are under quarantine at home, and 45 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

Real number of daily COVID-19 cases in Romania is 10 times higher than reported, health expert says
