Romania registers 3,240 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Romanian officials reported 3,240 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 11,445 tests, according to the official daily report released on Monday, November 9. This represents a share of positive tests of 28.3%.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania reached 306,991 on Monday.

The 14-day incidence rate is now over 3 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Arad, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Ilfov, Maramures, Mures, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, and Timis. This means that these areas are in the red scenario. Only two counties are still in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Olt and Vrancea.

More than 206,000 patients were declared cured in Romania so far. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 8,009, with 130 new victims in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,076 on Monday. In total, 12,688 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 41,024 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 24,762 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 72,980 people are under quarantine at home, and 19 are in institutionalized quarantine.

More than 3.48 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 11,445 in the last 24 hours.

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)