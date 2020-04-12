Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Romania’s coronavirus cases surpass 500,000

04 December 2020
The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania surpassed the symbolic threshold of 500,000 on Friday, December 4.

Romanian officials reported 8,062 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 35,467 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 500,273.   

More than 390,000 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 12,052. 176 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bucharest recorded 986 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The county of Cluj saw the second-highest daily increase of 434 new cases, followed by Constanta - 431, Brasov - 355, Timis - 344, Iasi - 340, and Ilfov - 322.

Bucharest and 19 counties across the country are in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Three counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Gorj, Harghita, and Olt, while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants).

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,275 on Friday - the highest so far. In total, 12,940 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.  

The same report said that 45,133 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 12,138 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 78,655 people are quarantined at home, and 64 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Yauhen Akulich/Dreamstime.com)

