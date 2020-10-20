Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 13:57
Social

Romania adds 3,400 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

20 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reported 3,400 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 186,254 cases on Tuesday, October 20, according to the daily report of the Strategic Communications Group.

The new cases were recorded out of 29,400 tests carried out over the same period.

Since the start of the pandemic, 134,395 Covid-19 patients have recovered.

Bucharest recorded the most cases – 545, and an infection rate of 3.23. Two other counties reported more than 200 cases each: Cluj (228) and Iași (214). More than 100 new cases were reported in the counties of Alba (120), Arad (105), Bacău (101), Prahova (132), and Timiș (147). After Bucharest, the highest infection rates were reported in the counties of Alba (3.06), Harghita (2.84), Cluj (2.52), and Vâlcea (2.52).

The death toll went up to 5,996 after 65 patients died in the past 24 hours. Two of them were in the 40-49 age group, six in the 50-59 age group, 12 in the 60-69 age group, 23 in the 70-79 age group, and 22 were older than 80. Sixty-one of them had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 10,266 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 768 of them to intensive care units. 

At a national level, 2.8 million tests were carried out so far, 29,400 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 20,352 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 9,880 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 50,285 people were under quarantine at home, and 16 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 13:57
Social

Romania adds 3,400 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

20 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reported 3,400 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 186,254 cases on Tuesday, October 20, according to the daily report of the Strategic Communications Group.

The new cases were recorded out of 29,400 tests carried out over the same period.

Since the start of the pandemic, 134,395 Covid-19 patients have recovered.

Bucharest recorded the most cases – 545, and an infection rate of 3.23. Two other counties reported more than 200 cases each: Cluj (228) and Iași (214). More than 100 new cases were reported in the counties of Alba (120), Arad (105), Bacău (101), Prahova (132), and Timiș (147). After Bucharest, the highest infection rates were reported in the counties of Alba (3.06), Harghita (2.84), Cluj (2.52), and Vâlcea (2.52).

The death toll went up to 5,996 after 65 patients died in the past 24 hours. Two of them were in the 40-49 age group, six in the 50-59 age group, 12 in the 60-69 age group, 23 in the 70-79 age group, and 22 were older than 80. Sixty-one of them had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 10,266 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 768 of them to intensive care units. 

At a national level, 2.8 million tests were carried out so far, 29,400 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 20,352 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 9,880 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 50,285 people were under quarantine at home, and 16 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath
18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women