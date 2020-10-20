Romania adds 3,400 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Romania reported 3,400 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 186,254 cases on Tuesday, October 20, according to the daily report of the Strategic Communications Group.

The new cases were recorded out of 29,400 tests carried out over the same period.

Since the start of the pandemic, 134,395 Covid-19 patients have recovered.

Bucharest recorded the most cases – 545, and an infection rate of 3.23. Two other counties reported more than 200 cases each: Cluj (228) and Iași (214). More than 100 new cases were reported in the counties of Alba (120), Arad (105), Bacău (101), Prahova (132), and Timiș (147). After Bucharest, the highest infection rates were reported in the counties of Alba (3.06), Harghita (2.84), Cluj (2.52), and Vâlcea (2.52).

The death toll went up to 5,996 after 65 patients died in the past 24 hours. Two of them were in the 40-49 age group, six in the 50-59 age group, 12 in the 60-69 age group, 23 in the 70-79 age group, and 22 were older than 80. Sixty-one of them had previous medical conditions.

A total of 10,266 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 768 of them to intensive care units.

At a national level, 2.8 million tests were carried out so far, 29,400 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 20,352 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 9,880 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 50,285 people were under quarantine at home, and 16 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

