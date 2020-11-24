Romania reports more than 7,700 daily Covid-19 cases

Romania added 7,753 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 430,605 on Tuesday, November 24, the authorities announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out 30,740 tests carried out over the same interval.

Bucharest logged 1,147 cases. Three counties had more than 300 cases: Brașov (319), Cluj (393), and Iași (344). More than 200 infections were recorded in Prahova (252) and Timiș (272).

Since the start of the pandemic, 304,188 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 10,373 after 196 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. One of them was a child, in the 0 to 9 years age group, eight were aged between 40 and 49, 28 were aged between 50 to 59, 47 between 60 and 69, 61 between 70 and 79, and 51 were older than 80. Of these, 184 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 13,667 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,204 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 3,939,421 were carried out at a national level, 30,740 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 46,501 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 12,688 were under institutional isolation. Another 79,304 people were under quarantine at home, and 13 were under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]