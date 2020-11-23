Romania adds more than 4,200 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Romania recorded 4,207 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 422,852 on Monday, November 23, the authorities announced in the daily report.

The new cases were reported out of 9,938 tests carried out over the same period, with 42.33% of tests returning positive.

More than a quarter of the new cases were recorded in Bucharest (1,307). Constanța county reported 417 cases, and Brașov county 302 cases. Two counties had more than 200 cases: Iași (280) and Ilfov (287).

Since the start of the pandemic, 296,844 patients have recovered.

The death toll went up to 10,177 after 130 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. Four of them were aged between 40 and 49, nine were aged between 50 and 59, 44 were aged between 60 and 69, 34 between 70 and 79, and 39 were older than 80. Of these, 125 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 13,685 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,160 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 3,908,681 tests were carried out at a national level, 9,938 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 48,034 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 12,459 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 82,274 people were under quarantine at home, while 15 were under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

