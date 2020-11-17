Romania adds more than 8,200 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Romania reported 8,262 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 373,474 on Tuesday, November 17. Since the start of the pandemic, 253,244 patients have recovered, the authorities announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 31,082 tests carried out over the same period.

Bucharest added 1,003 cases, while Cluj county reported 606 cases. Constanța county recorded 422 cases, while five other counties had more than 300 new cases: Bihor (318), Iași (335), Ilfov (301), Prahova (310), and Timiș (332). Two hundred or more cases were reported in the counties of Arad (240), Argeș (238), Galați (229), and Suceava (200).

Bucharest and 22 other counties had infection rates higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The highest were in Sibiu county (9), Cluj (7.42), Ilfov (6.9), and Timiș (6.85).

The death toll reached 9,261 after 186 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. One of them belonged to the 30-39 age group, five were in the 40-49 age group, 14 were in the 50-59 group, 45 were aged 60 to 69, 69 were aged 70 to 79, and 51 were older than 80. Of these, 182 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 13,292 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,174 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 3,733,410 tests were carried out at a national level, 31,082 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 46,884 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 13,382 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 80,262 people were under quarantine at home, and 16 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com