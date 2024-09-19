Culture

Romanian-born Corina Oproae wins Spanish literary award

19 September 2024

Writer and translator Corina Oproae has won this year’s Premio Tusquets Editores de Novela for the novel La casa limón, set against the background of the Ceaușescu regime.

Oproae, who was born in Făgăraș, has been living in Spain since 1998.

She has published the poetry books Mil y una muerte, Intermitencias, and Desde donde amar. Her poems have been included in various anthologies published in Spain and Latin America.

She has translated into Catalan and Spanish the work of Romanian authors such as Marin Sorescu, Lucian Blaga, Gellu Naum, Ana Blandiana (Jordi Domènech Prize for poetry translation in 2015), Norman Manea, Tatiana Țîbuleac, Ioan Es. Pop, and Angela Marinescu, and American poet Mary Oliver.

She is also the translator of La poesía del siglo 20 en Rumanía (The Poetry of the 20th Century in Romania).

The Tusquets Prize recognizes Spanish-language authors. It was created in 2005 by Beatriz de Moura, the founder of the publishing house Tusquets Editores.

Previous winners of the distinction include Evelio Rosero, Élmer Mendoza, Fernando Aramburu, Rafael Reig, and Alberto Barrera Tyszka.

(Photo: Tusquets Editores Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

