US-based sustainable climate solutions provider Copeland opens new office in Cluj-Napoca

Copeland, a US-headquartered global provider of sustainable climate solutions, announced the opening of a new office in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The new location will help the company meet the demand for heating and cooling solutions for its European customers.

Located in the United Business Center (UBC), with proximity to the Iulius Mall developed by Iulius company, the office includes a 1,550 square-meter service center for nearly 200 current employees across several departments and roles, including Customer Support, Engineering, Marketing, Finance, Information Technology, and Legal & Compliance.

“This is a strategic move that will not only enhance our ability to deliver our services and products on a global level but will also create job opportunities locally that support our global growth plans and foster community development in the region,” said Scott Evans, vice president of operations and supply chain for Copeland.

Silviu Băbțan, office buildings manager for UBC Cluj, stated: “We are delighted that a new global company of Copeland’s caliber is joining the business community we have consolidated in UBC Cluj.”

As part of its global expansion strategy, Copeland plans to hire across several areas, including Application Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Oracle and IT Support, Business Analysis, Sales & Operations, and Logistics.

(Photo source: the company)