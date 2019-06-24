Romania’s roads company awards EUR 35 mln contract for ring road segment

Romania’s public roads company CNAIR has signed the contract for the design and execution of a 22 km section of Bucharest’s southern ring road, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The project regards the upgrade of the existing road to four-lane motorway, including the junction with national road DN4 (toward Oltenita) by a suspended roundabout. The winning bid was the one submitted by Itinera SPA, and the value of the contract is RON 169.5 million (EUR 35 mln) not including VAT.

The duration of the contract is 150 months from the date the contract was awarded, of which: 6 months for the design, 24 months for the execution, and 120 months the fault notification period (warranty).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)