Continental continues expansion at Sibiu production and R&D site in Romania

German automotive group Continental has almost completed the expansion of its site in Sibiu, central Romania, where the company has production and research & development facilities. The group will open in December a new production module and a new R&D building.

The new production unit, Module 6, spans over 12,000 sqm and is made of two separate buildings. The first one has 2 floors and is dedicated to production, logistics, locker rooms and offices. The production area can host 150 people per shift and the office area can take in 250 people. The second building is a storage for chemical products.

The new research and development facility has a built area of over 12,000 sqm. A ground level is dedicated to laboratories to be used by students from the Lucian Blaga University in Sibiu. The upper levels host offices and test labs.

“Our activity has expanded, both on the production and the research and development segments, which is why the expansion of our Sibiu headquarters was natural,” said Oswald Kolb, general manager of Continental Sibiu.

“The location has grown in recent years, reaching over 4,000 employees, and the expansion will bring an increase in the number of employees,” he added.

Continental has invested about EUR 1.6 billion in Romania, since 1999, and has six production units and four engineering centers with over 20,000 employees in the country.

(Photo source: the company)