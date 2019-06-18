Continental invests EUR 27 mln in own offices in north-east Romania

German group Continental, the largest car parts manufacturer in Romania, will invest EUR 27 million in the expansion of the office building in Iasi where the company has an engineering center.

The total built area is over 21,000 square meters, large enough to host 1,700 employees. About 400 new parking spaces will be created. The works will be completed by March 2020.

This center in Iasi has reached 1,900 people, and the Germans continue their development. “In 2009, when I came to Romania, Continental had more than 7,000 employees nationwide. Today we are over 20,000. We are a big family. Here, in Iasi, colleagues work on cars that will run on the streets in 1, 2, or even 5 years from now. They work on future technologies in electromobility, connectivity, and autonomous driving,” said Christian von Albrichsfeld, Country Head of Continental Romania.

In addition to this business segment, Continental has several operations in Romania and several production units, with a total of more than 20,000 people, ranking the group as one of the largest private employers in the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Continental)